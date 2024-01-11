Newbury

Police and firefighters respond to Newbury river for water rescue

A man was reported stuck in the rapid-moving current of Parker River in Newbury, Massachusetts, according to police and fire officials

By Mike Pescaro

Authorities say they took part in a water rescue Thursday evening in Newbury, Massachusetts, and remained at the scene hours later.

Police and fire crews responded to Parker River shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report that a man was stuck in the water, which has a rapid-moving current.

A bystander tried to go into the river to reach him, but wasn't able to, Newbury police and fire officials said in a joint press release shortly before 9:30 p.m. That person was treated and released.

Aerial footage earlier in the evening appeared to show police and fire crews searching the area.

Authorities say a dive and rescue team from the Beverly Fire Department participated in the response, as did Massachusetts State Police and environmental police.

No further information was immediately available.

