Newport

Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Deadly Shooting at RI Social Club

Shamik Steele, 30, and Xavier Perry, 28, were arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges including murder and held without bail

WJAR-TV

Two people have been arrested in connection with a double shooting at a Newport social club this week that left one man dead, and authorities are seeking a third suspect, police said Tuesday.

Shamik Steele, 30, and Xavier Perry, 28, were arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges including murder and held without bail. They did not enter pleas and were both referred to the public defender’s office, according to court records.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. Monday at the Friendly Sons of Newport club, city police said in a statement.

Both victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where Yordi Arevalo, 25, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Aroldo M. Noel Paniaqua, 30, was treated for minor injuries caused by gunshot wounds and released, police said.

Both victims are city residents.

Police are still looking for a third suspect, identified as Duane Logan, 47.

The shooting stemmed from an argument, police said.

