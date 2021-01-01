Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect in Newburyport

A man is in police custody after barricading himself in his home in Newburyport, Massachusetts on Friday.

Police say the 57-year-old man is suspected of breaking into Newburyport One Stop Gas Station on Kent Street Friday morning, but fled shortly before police arrived.

Witnesses reportedly told police the man, who was possibly armed, ran into a home on Atkinson Street. Police said the man refused to let police in to the home.

Authorities said the suspect is familiar to police. State police and the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were called to help the barricaded suspect come out.

"Our top concern this morning was ensuring the safety of this individual and the community at large, and we were focused on bringing about a peaceful resolution to this incident," Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray said in a written statement.

The man was arrested in his home without incident a few hours later and was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.