Police Arrest Brockton Man Suspected of Child Rape, Child Porn and More

Kharee Loius-Jeune faces charges of child rape, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, possessing child pornography, enticing a child and extortion, according to Boston police

By Asher Klein

A Brockton man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child rape, possessing child pornography and more, Boston police announced.

Kharee Loius-Jeune, 33, was arrested about 8 a.m. at his home by officers from Boston and Brockton, police said. He faces charges of child rape, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, possessing child pornography, enticing a child and extortion.

A judge had issued a warrant for his arrest in an "investigation into illegal sexual acts, including rape of a child, on the part of the suspect, as well as the possession and digital dissemination of child pornography," police said in a statement.

It wasn't immediately clear if Loius-Jeune had an attorney who could speak to the charges. He was expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

