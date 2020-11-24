Local

Police Arrest Man Accused of Spitting at Hikers During Mask Dispute

The man was caught on camera spitting at two women who were hiking because he said they were not wearing masks, according to police

By Staff Reports

A man caught on camera spitting at two women hiking earlier this week in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, has been arrested, police confirmed Tuesday.

The man was captured on video confronting the two women on the Midstate Trail Sunday afternoon because they were not wearing masks.

"I'm not gonna wear a mask when I'm outside," one of the women is heard saying.

The man, whose mask is pulled down during the confrontation, calls it "selfish" before spitting at them.

He can also be heard saying, "I have COVID" and "I tested positive."

Police had been searching for the man since the incident and told NBC10 Boston assault charges could be possible.

"Depending on what the investigation yields, and if we can get ahold of him to find out the other side of it, it's very possible — assault charges, that's a possibility," said Ashburnham Police Lt. Chris Conrad.

Police were expected to release further details of the arrest Tuesday afternoon.

Wearing a mask is mandated in public areas in Massachusetts.

