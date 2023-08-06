Police arrest man barricaded with knife in Dorchester home

Boston police have arrested a man following an hours-long standoff in a home in the city's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday.
Police responded to a home on Seaver Street shortly after 12p.m. on Sunday following reports of a man armed with a knife barricaded inside.
Four hours later, the man was taken into police custody and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
No additional information on the incident has been released.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.