Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
dorchester

Police arrest man barricaded with knife in Dorchester home

Getty Images

Boston police have arrested a man following an hours-long standoff in a home in the city's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday.

Police responded to a home on Seaver Street shortly after 12p.m. on Sunday following reports of a man armed with a knife barricaded inside.

Four hours later, the man was taken into police custody and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No additional information on the incident has been released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us