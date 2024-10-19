Vermont

Police arrest man in connection to fatal shooting in Waterbury, Vermont

20-year-old Fabrice Rumama, of Springfield, Massachusetts was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

By Thea DiGiammerino

WPTZ

Vermont State Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at a home in Waterbury earlier this week.

Vermont State Police said they were called to a home at the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park around 12:45 a.m. Monday and found the victims. The man who died was identified as Shawn Spiker, 34, of Croydon, New Hampshire. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds, the death ruled a homicide.

A second man suffered critical injuries and was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he remains in critical condition. He was identified as a resident of Barre City.

Police said the two men were acquaintances and that Spiker had been staying in Vermont for a short period of time.

Rumama is being held without bail and is expected in Vermont Superior Court in Barre on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the VSP’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

