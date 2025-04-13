Police arrest Mass. driver who they say sped at 130 MPH in NH

A driver from Massachusetts was caught speeding faster than 130 mph through New Hampshire early Sunday morning, police said.

Gregory White, a 27-year-old from Lowell, was arrested at Woodbury Courts Plaza in Bedford after a trooper saw his new car, a Cadillac CT5-V, going above 130 mph on Interstate 293 in Manchester about 1:35 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said. The speed limit was 50 mph.

The car continued onto Route 101 west, then sped onto South River Road and turned, going through a red light, according to police.

White faces charges of reckless conduct, aggravated driving while intoxicated and disobeying an officer in Merrimack District Court, where he’s due for arraignment on May 6. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.