New Hampshire

Police arrest Mass. driver who they say sped at 130 MPH in NH

By Asher Klein

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A driver from Massachusetts was caught speeding faster than 130 mph through New Hampshire early Sunday morning, police said. 

Gregory White, a 27-year-old from Lowell, was arrested at Woodbury Courts Plaza in Bedford after a trooper saw his new car, a Cadillac CT5-V, going above 130 mph on Interstate 293 in Manchester about 1:35 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said. The speed limit was 50 mph. 

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The car continued onto Route 101 west, then sped onto South River Road and turned, going through a red light, according to police. 

White faces charges of reckless conduct, aggravated driving while intoxicated and disobeying an officer in Merrimack District Court, where he’s due for arraignment on May 6. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges. 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireLowellNew Hampshire State Police
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us