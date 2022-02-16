Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Braintree

Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal South Shore Plaza Shooting

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Authorities announced Wednesday that they have arrested a Maynard man wanted for murder almost a month after the shooting death of another man inside the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, was arrested in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood by Braintree, Boston and Massachusetts State Police, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. He was wanted for the murder of 26-year-old Dorchester resident Dijoun Beasley on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Hammond-Desir is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

A man was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a shopping mall in Braintree, Massachusetts, and the suspect is still on the loose, according to officials.

Police had previously arrested 27-year-old Samantha Schwartz of Attleboro on a charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.

More on the South Shore Plaza shooting

Braintree Jan 28

Woman Accused as Accessory in Deadly South Shore Plaza Shooting

Braintree Jan 23

South Shore Plaza in Braintree Reopens After Shooting; Suspect Still on the Loose

Braintree Jan 22

Man Shot at South Shore Plaza in Braintree; Suspect Not in Custody

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BraintreeBOSTONSouth Shore PlazaDijoun BeasleyJulius Hammond-Desir
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us