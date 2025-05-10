Police arrest suspect in shooting at Hartford church

Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place during a funeral at a Hartford church on Friday.

Officers responded to The Gospel Lighthouse Apostolic Church at 2003 Main Street just after 10 a.m. Friday after getting several calls about shots being fired inside the church.

There were about 150 people in the church for a funeral at the time of the shooting, police said.

While they were investigating at the scene, a woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound she suffered while at the church. Police described her injury as a non-life-threatening graze-type wound.

A man also arrived at the hospital with a stab wound. His injuries were also not life threatening, police said.

Police determined the incident began as a fight between family members and escalated into a melee before the shots being fired.

Investigators were able to develop a suspect. Joshua Smellie, 34, of Hartford, was found in Waterbury and taken into custody Friday evening, police said.

Smellie is charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, risk of injury, first-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree assault on an elderly person.

He was held on $1 million bond.