Hartford

Police arrest suspect in shooting at Hartford church

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place during a funeral at a Hartford church on Friday.

Officers responded to The Gospel Lighthouse Apostolic Church at 2003 Main Street just after 10 a.m. Friday after getting several calls about shots being fired inside the church.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

There were about 150 people in the church for a funeral at the time of the shooting, police said.

While they were investigating at the scene, a woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound she suffered while at the church. Police described her injury as a non-life-threatening graze-type wound.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A man also arrived at the hospital with a stab wound. His injuries were also not life threatening, police said.

Police determined the incident began as a fight between family members and escalated into a melee before the shots being fired.

Investigators were able to develop a suspect. Joshua Smellie, 34, of Hartford, was found in Waterbury and taken into custody Friday evening, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Boston Celtics 2 hours ago

Live updates: Celtics, Knicks facing off in Game 3 at MSG

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Salem police respond to report of shots fired

Smellie is charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, risk of injury, first-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree assault on an elderly person.

He was held on $1 million bond.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us