Police arrest Vermont man following armed chase outside local daycare

Police in Colchester, Vermont, arrested a man on Monday afternoon after an armed chase outside a local daycare.

Colchester police said they responded to the parking lot of Little Lakers Academy on Prim Road around 2:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a male chasing a female with a gun. Officers arrived within minutes and determined that the dispute was between two people who were known to each other and had no connection to the nearby daycare facility.

Following an investigation, police said 22-year-old Robert Genest, of Colchester, was taken into custody. He now faces several criminal charges, including first degree aggravated domestic assault, weapons possession while committing a felony, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

He was held overnight at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed Monday's incident to call them at 802-264-5555.