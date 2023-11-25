Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Hampshire highway

A 40-year-old man is under arrest after driving the wrong way on a New Hampshire highway on Friday night.

New Hampshire State Police say Zachary William Bunker​, 40, of Gilford, New Hampshire, was headed south in the northbound lanes on I-93 between the towns of Northfield and Canterbury shortly before midnight on Friday. ​

Police spotted the car in Canterbury as it was approaching a state trooper's vehicle head-on around a bend in the highway. The trooper was able to stop the car in the left lane.​ According to police, Bunker was the only person in the car.

Bunker is facing multiple charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.​ Bunker is out on bail and is due to appear at the Merrimack Superior Court on December 28. It is unclear if he has an attorney.