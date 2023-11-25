Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Hampshire highway

A 40-year-old man is under arrest after driving the wrong way on a New Hampshire highway on Friday night.
New Hampshire State Police say Zachary William Bunker, 40, of Gilford, New Hampshire, was headed south in the northbound lanes on I-93 between the towns of Northfield and Canterbury shortly before midnight on Friday.
Police spotted the car in Canterbury as it was approaching a state trooper's vehicle head-on around a bend in the highway. The trooper was able to stop the car in the left lane. According to police, Bunker was the only person in the car.
Bunker is facing multiple charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving. Bunker is out on bail and is due to appear at the Merrimack Superior Court on December 28. It is unclear if he has an attorney.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.