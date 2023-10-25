Police ask Belmont residents for security camera footage after man is seen entering backyard

A man in Belmont, Massachusetts, was caught on security camera video trespassing onto a resident's backyard early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said they received multiple calls between 12:45 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. about a masked man entering backyards in the Trowbridge Street and Watson Road neighborhoods.

Authorities are asking for additional camera footage or information if residents have the man captured on their cameras.

Police said the man in the video is intentionally trying not to set off motion sensor lights.

Anyone with information or video should contact the Belmont Police Department at 617-993-2550.