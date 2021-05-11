Police Ask for Help Finding Gunman in Northboro Shooting

After a shooting left a man seriously hurt in Northboro, Massachusetts, police are asking people who live in the area to share any footage they have that can help catch the gunman.

Witnesses saw the gunman run from the scene, in a residential part of the town, and speed off in a dark-colored sedan, according to the Northboro Police Department.

They're asking anyone with a video security system or a doorbell camera to share any images of dark-colored sedans on Maynard, Howard or Brewer streets between 12:45 and 1:30 p.m. on Monday with Det. Kevin Fruwith at 508-393-1522.

The shooting took place just before 1:26 p.m. near Maynard Street and Beechwood Circle. The victim -- who hasn't been identified -- was shot in the leg but helped by a paramedic student who applied a tourniquet, police said.

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to police, who were at the scene of the shooting again Tuesday and continue to investigate.

Local police are confident that the shooting was not random, and that the people involved have some kind of association.

Anyone with information can also call the police department at 508-393-1515.