Police Ask for Help Finding Man Whose Lewd Act ‘Horrified' MBTA Passengers

A man committed a lewd act Sunday at an MBTA station in Boston, leaving other passengers who saw it "shocked and horrified," police said.

MBTA Transit Police on Monday asked for the public's help finding the man, who allegedly left behind DNA.

The incident took place on a platform at the Tufts Medical Center Station on the Orange Line at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, police said.

"This behavior was performed in full view of numerous shocked and horrified passengers," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the person, who is wearing a mask in an image shared by police, is asked to call investigators at 617-222-1050 or by texting 873873, which will be kept anonymous.

