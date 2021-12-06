Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
mbta

Police Ask for Help Finding Man Whose Lewd Act ‘Horrified' MBTA Passengers

"This behavior was performed in full view of numerous shocked and horrified passengers," MBTA Transit Police said

By Asher Klein

A person seen at the Tufts Medical Center MBTA Station committing a lewd act on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, police said
Handout

A man committed a lewd act Sunday at an MBTA station in Boston, leaving other passengers who saw it "shocked and horrified," police said.

MBTA Transit Police on Monday asked for the public's help finding the man, who allegedly left behind DNA.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The incident took place on a platform at the Tufts Medical Center Station on the Orange Line at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, police said.

"This behavior was performed in full view of numerous shocked and horrified passengers," police said in a statement.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 3 mins ago

Mass. Confirms 11,199 New COVID Cases Over the Weekend

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Top Doctor Urges Mass. to ‘Stay Masked' as Omicron Variant Arrives

Anyone with information about the person, who is wearing a mask in an image shared by police, is asked to call investigators at 617-222-1050 or by texting 873873, which will be kept anonymous.

A group of architects and designers transformed the MBTA from a hot mess into a streamlined public transportation system in Boston. See the design secrets they used to get you where you want to go and not hopelessly lost.

This article tagged under:

mbtaBOSTONtufts medical centerMBTA Transit PoliceOrange Line
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us