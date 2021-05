Police in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing woman Friday.

Ida Iversen, 48, has been reported missing, but police did not say when she was last seen.

Iversen is described as being a 5'3 white woman with brown hair, brown eyes and an average build.

She may be driving an orange 2014 Subaru Crosstrek station wagon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-910-1735.