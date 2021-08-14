Barnstead, NH, Man Threatened to Shoot Girlfriend, Police Say

A New Hampshire man is under arrest for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend.

Barnstead police said a woman told them on Friday that her boyfriend, Michael Sleeper, 44, told her the day before that was going to kill her if she came back to their home on Beauty Hill Road.

When she pulled up to their house, she told officers, he got a shotgun and walked toward her, firing two rounds in the direction of her vehicle. According to police, she said he walked up to her passenger door and pointed the shotgun at the open passenger-side window as if he was going to shoot her inside the vehicle, forcing her to look away while he fired a third round over the roof of her vehicle.

Police obtained felony arrest warrants for Sleeper, and around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, arrested Sleeper and seized the weapon they believed to have been used during the crime, as well as three shell casings from the front yard. In addition, several other rifles and handguns were seized, police said.

Sleeper is being charged with three felony counts of reckless conduct with a firearm and a felony count of criminal threatening.

He is being held without bail at Belknap County Jail pending his arraignment. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.