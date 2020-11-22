Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Police: Boston Man Charged in Crash That Injured 4 People

A Boston man who crashed his car into two vehicles and injured four people early Sunday morning in New Hampshire is facing a felony driving under the influence charge.

A Boston man who crashed his car into two vehicles and injured four people early Sunday morning in New Hampshire is facing a felony charge, New Hampshire state police said.

Police said the crash happened on Interstate 293 at around 2 a.m. in Manchester.
They said Paul Bartlett Jr., 31, had been speeding on an overpass when he rear-ended a Toyota SUV, sending that vehicle into a guardrail.

Bartlett's vehicle then ended up crossing the median onto the other side of the highway where he crashed head on into a Nissan pickup truck, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Cape Cod National Seashore 2 hours ago

Cape Cod National Seashore to Get Winter Upgrades

Hyannis 4 hours ago

Search Continues for Person who Shot Mass. State Trooper

The truck diver, the SUV driver and his passenger all suffered minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.

A 37-year-old passenger in Bartlett's car suffered serious injuries and was taken to Elliott Hospital in Manchester.

The crash temporarily shut down highway traffic in both directions.
Bartlett was charged with felony driving under the influence. It couldn't be immediately determined if Bartlett has a lawyer.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMassachusettsMANCHESTERdorchesterBedford
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us