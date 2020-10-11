Local

Police Chief Accused of Domestic Assault Submits Resignation

Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon did not specify his reasons for quitting.

A police chief accused of choking a woman with whom he'd had an affair has resigned.

Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon submitted a one-sentence resignation letter Friday, but did not specify his reasons for quitting.

Reardon was arrested last month on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. A judge set bail at $5,000 with stipulations including a prohibition on possessing weapons and contacting the victim, along with a requirement for a mental health evaluation.

Reardon was subsequently released after posting bail. Reardon has denied the allegations, according to his attorney, Walt McKee.

