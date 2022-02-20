Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
ashby police department

Police Concerned About Missing Ashby Man's Wellbeing, Ask for Public's Help

Brian Broderick, 33, was last seen Saturday morning around 9 a.m., Ashby police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Ashby Police Department

Police have asked the public for help in locating a missing man from Ashby, Massachusetts, who they have concerns about.

Brian Broderick, 33, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in the area of Erickson Road and Piper Road, Ashby police said.

According to police, Broderick does have health conditions and there is concern for his wellbeing.

Broderick is described as 6-feet-1-inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white or gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone who believes they may have information about Broderick's whereabouts is asked to call the Ashby Police Department at 978-386-5652.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

ashby police departmentMassachusettsmissing manashbyashby police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us