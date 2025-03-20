Police conducting search Thursday near golf course in Derry, NH

Police in Derry, New Hampshire, said they are conducting a search Thursday of an area near a local golf course based on a tip they received this week.

Derry police said the search is focused in the area of the Hoodkroft Country Club. They said the search was prompted by a tip they received on Wednesday. They are being assisted in their search by members of the New Hampshrie State Police Major Crimes Unit and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

"No criminal activity has been reported by the Country Club and there is no threat to the general public," Derry police said.

The search comes three days after Derry police issued a press release about the ongoing search for Amanda Grazewski, but it is not clear if there is any direct connection. Monday marked the five-year anniversary of her disappearance.

Grazewski is from the Nashua area, but was last seen in Derry on March 17, 2020. She reportedly left a residence on BIrch Street where she had been staying with a friend without her purse, cellphone or other belongings and has not been seen or heard from since.

Asked Thursday if the search at the golf course has anything to do with the ongoing Grazewski case, Derry Police Capt. Vern Thomas said in an email, "I will update you when there is more to share."

No further details were released.