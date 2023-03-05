Police Continue Search for Suspect After Fatal Shooting Inside Roxbury Home

A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon inside a home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, and no arrests have been made.

Boston police confirm officers responded to Weaver Way shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene; his name has not been released.

Deputy Supt. James Miller said the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and detectives don't yet know if the victim lived at the complex where the shooting occurred, or how many people may have been involved.

Miller added that they are searching for a suspect at this time, but he did not release any other information.

Several officers were seen standing outside the home as the scene was processed for evidence later Saturday, and a crime scene response vehicle was nearby.

Yellow police tape was put up around the front of the building, with detectives coming and going from the inside crime scene.

"It's obviously a tragedy any time this happens," Miller said of Saturday's fatal shooting. "One's too many for any neighborhood."

This is the latest deadly shooting in what one local faith leader is calling a triangle of homicide and death -- the neighborhoods of Roxbury, Mattapan and Dorchester.

Rev. Kevin Peterson, of the New Democracy Coalition, said he activists in the community remain concerned about gun violence in the city.

"We continue to express our condolences to family members and friends related to someone who's died. Our hearts go out to the victim and their family," Peterson said. "We unfortunately live within a triangle of homicide and death, that extends from the South End, includes Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan, where there is persistent homicide and murder, unlike any other place in the city, so we're disturbed that there isn't a clear and comprehensive public safety plan being presented that could perhaps get guns off the street and could perhaps save lives."

"We remain concerned that police and the community are not working together in a very functional way, so we call on the Black community, members of the Black community, we call on them to collectively think through your actions before you result to violence," he added. "At the same time, we call on the police commissioner and the mayor to be more thoughtful in providing a public safety plan that works for the city."

The reverend believes we're headed towards "a very bloody, and a very deadly summer" if a collective plan is not devised to help save lives, saying something needs to be done.

Miller said the public is being asked to help in this investigation, which remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Boston Police Department's homicide unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.