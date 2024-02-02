Police create task force to reexamine disappearance of 16-year-old Stow girl in 1985

Police in Stow, Massachusetts announced Friday that they have formed a task force to reexamine the disappearance of a local teen nearly four decades ago.

Catherine "Cathy" Malcolmson was 16 years old when she disappeared in 1985 while riding her bike to work in nearby Hudson. Stow police said the case has been looked at multiple times since her disappearance, but this is the department's first task force solely dedicated to finding out what happened to her.

Cathy's bicycle was found in Hudson about two years after she went missing. But since then, there have been no substantial leads or new developments in the case. The task force was announced one day before National Missing Persons Day, which is Saturday, Feb. 3.

“Cathy’s disappearance has always remained on the minds of our department members and this town” Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese said in a release. “I am glad that we were given the opportunity to bring more attention to this case. There have been both technological and investigative advancements since her disappearance and we are looking forward to utilizing those tools. Our hope is that given the time that has passed, people who may not have come forward then will come forward with information now and we can finally get some answers as to what may have happened to Cathy.”

The task force will be led by Sgt. Cassandra Scott, Stow police said.

Stow police said they received funding for the task force through the Edward J. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program. This will help pay for overtime for the officers involved as well as a podcast focusing on Cathy's disappearance and the subsequent investigations.

Anyone with information about Cathy's disappearance can call the tip line at 978-897-4545, ext. 1985 or email the task force at tipsforcathy@stow-ma.gov.