Police Cruiser Involved in Barnstable Crash; 1 Injured

A Massachusetts State Police lieutenant was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a police cruiser and another vehicle in Barnstable Saturday morning.
Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The police cruiser had the green light and was t-boned by the other vehicle, a box truck, according to police.
The lieutenant was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for minor injuries. They are expected to be released soon.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.