Massachusetts State Police

Police Cruiser Involved in Barnstable Crash; 1 Injured

The lieutenant was transported to Cape Code Hospital for minor injuries

A Massachusetts State Police lieutenant was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a police cruiser and another vehicle in Barnstable Saturday morning.

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The police cruiser had the green light and was t-boned by the other vehicle, a box truck, according to police.

The lieutenant was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for minor injuries. They are expected to be released soon.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

