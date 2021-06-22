Local

Police: Death of Man Found in Roxbury Hotel Ruled a Homicide

Brendan Thomas Goguen, 23, was found unresponsive around noon on Friday, April 2, at the Hampton Inn-Suites in Roxbury

The death of a man who was found unresponsive at a Hampton Inn-Suites in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood in April has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities.

Brendan Thomas Goguen, 23, died by mechanical asphyxia coupled with trauma by a sharp instrument, the office of the chief medical examiner determined last Wednesday, police said.

Boston police found Goguen unresponsive around noon on April 2 at the Hampton Inn-Suites located at 811 Massachusetts Avenue in Roxbury. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS. The office of the chief medical examiner took custody of the body.

The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

