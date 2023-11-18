Police department remembers former chief who was killed in NH Hospital shooting

The former police chief who was killed during the shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital is being remembered by his former police department.

"He continued to dedicate his time to the NH community by serving as a security officer helping and protecting those at the NH State Hospital." wrote the Franklin Police Department on Facebook.

Haas served as Franklin Police Chief until 2008.

Police will fly their flags at half staff wearing mourning bands in their badges.