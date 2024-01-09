Taylor Swift's police escort to Pats-Chiefs game cost over $1K: report

Taylor Swift's recent visit to Gillette Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend when the New England Patriots hosted the Kansas City Chiefs last month will reportedly cost the Kraft Group.

Swift landed at T.F. Green International Airport on Dec. 17 and got a Rhode Island State Police escort to Foxborough at a cost of $1,600, the Boston Globe reported.

On that day, the pop superstar was escorted from T.F. Green to the Rhode Island-Massachusetts line, where Massachusetts State Police troopers took over and made their way to Gillette, the Globe reported.

Rhode Island State Police has an agreement with the Kraft Group to provide escorts to the stadium, according to the Globe, who cited the agency. This mainly occurs when an NFL team flies into Warwick.

As for the game, the Patriots lost to the Chiefs 27-17.