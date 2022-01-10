Police, FBI Continue to Focus on NH Home in Search for Harmony Montgomery

Investigators are back at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the third straight day on Monday as they continue to search for missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

Aerial footage from the scene on Sunday showed a tent set up in the back yard of the home on Gilford Street, the last known address in Manchester where Harmony is believed to have lived.

The FBI confirmed Monday that their Evidence Response Team is also on site, and has been all weekend.

Manchester police have said little about the case in recent days as they have continued to focus their efforts on the Gilford Street property.

Police brought specialty equipment to the home over the weekend, including a ground heater typically used during winter months to help thaw soil. Crime tape sealed off the sides of the home leading to the back yard.

It remains unclear what, if anything, investigators have recovered from the property.

Police began their search for Harmony over a week ago, asking for the public's help in finding her. They said she was last seen in late 2019.

The girl's mother, Crystal Sorey, held a candlelight vigil accompanied by loved ones on Saturday, praying for more answers about Harmony's location.

“If you just have any kindness in your heart, if you know anything about my baby, please I’m begging you to come forward so she can come home,” Sorey said. “I just wanted her to have a better life than I did. And when she comes home I’ll make sure I give her that."

The girl's father, Adam Montgomery, and his partner Kayla, had custody of the child, and they both landed in police custody last week.

The father is accused of endangering and abusing Harmony, while Kayla was charged with welfare fraud. Neither have been criminally charged in Harmony’s disappearance.

The reward to help locate Harmony is now up to almost $100,000.