An investigation is underway after a person was stabbed at a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

Boston police said officers responded to the home on Taft Street shortly after 1p.m.

Police said they were aware of one female victim. Her condition is unknown, and police didn't immediately provide more information about the situation.

This is a developing story.