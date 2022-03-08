Police Find Meth Lab in the Woods in Massachusetts Town

Police stumbled onto a methamphetamine lab while checking out a homeless camp in Norton, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Norton police said detectives were checking out a homeless area in the woods near the Extended Stay America hotel on South Washington Street when they came upon what they described as a "hazmat situation" with a makeshift meth lab.

"Fire officials conducted tests and determined it to be harmful," Norton police said on Facebook.

A state hazmat team was called in to clean up the scene.

No further information was immediately available.