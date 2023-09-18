Police, fire departments searching for missing man in Ludlow

Police and fire officials are asking for the public's help in locating a 26-year-old man who is missing in Ludlow, Massachusetts.

Brandon Beaudoin walked away from his family home at 7 p.m. on Sunday. He was last spotted walking west on East Street by the Polish Club in Ludlow around 9 p.m.

In addition to Ludlow residents, police are asking residents of Springfield and Wilbraham to be on the lookout for him as well.

Beaudoin is on the autism spectrum and is described as being about 6' tall, with shoulder-length dark hair and short facial hair, including a moustache. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and white shoes.

Ludlow police officers and detectives are actively searching for him, and have alerted neighboring departments to be on the lookout for him as well. They have also activated a larger search team, including Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information on Beaudoin's whereabouts is asked to call Ludlow police at 413-583-8305.