WESTFORD

Police helicopter assisting with search for missing Westford man

Vinod Maudgal went for a walk sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning and did not return

By Marc Fortier

Westford Police

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter has been called in to assist with the search for a missing Westford man on Monday morning.

Westford police said they are looking for Vinod Maudgal, a resident who went for a walk sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning in the wooded area between the Cutter Lane/True Bean Way area off of Beaver Brook Road and Buckingham Drive and did not return. The wooded area where he went for a walk runs parallel to Concord Road, according to police.

The state police Air Wing has been called in to help with the search, Westford police said.

Anyone who sees Maudgal is asked to call Westford police.

