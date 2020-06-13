Local

Police ID Man Who Drowned in Connecticut’s Congamond Lake

NBC Connecticut

Police have identified the person who they said accidentally drowned in Congamond Lake on Friday.

The Suffield Public Safety Answering Point received a report of a body in the water face down in Congamond Lake on Lakeview Drive in West Suffield around 6:30 p.m.

Suffield and Southwick police departments responded to the scene.

Investigators said they found 27-year-old Joseph Sullivan, of Suffield, in the water face down and unresponsive.

Lifesaving measures were found to be ineffective and Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

At this time, authorities said it appears the drowning was accidental and no foul play is suspected.

