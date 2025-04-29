Salem

Authorities ID second body found in woods in Salem, Mass.

Jay Blodget, 30, is facing two counts of murder in connection with the deaths

By Asher Klein, Marc Fortier and Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have now identified the second person whose body was found in the woods near a Walmart in Salem, Massachusetts, last week.

The second victim was 42-year-old Jonathan Thompson, of Oregon, the Essex District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. They had previously identified the other victim as 41-year-old Andrew Ross Guempel, of Arizona.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The bodies of the two men were discovered by a man walking his dog on the afternoon of April 23. Police responded and found the two victims in the woods next to the Walmart at 450 Highland Avenue.

Jay Blodget, 30, was arrested and arraigned on two counts of murder last week in Salem District Court and ordered held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on May 28 for a probable cause hearing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Jay Blodget is facing two counts of murder after the bodies of two people were found Wednesday.

While some of the details of the case have been sealed by the courts, prosecutors said in court Thursday that the bodies appeared to have "blunt-force trauma and stab wounds," and that "they were hidden in the woods by various items."

The investigation turned to Blodget — the prosecutor didn't say why — and "he eventually made a statement implicating himself."

Police in a wooded area in Salem, Massachusetts, during an investigation on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
NBC10 Boston via stringer
NBC10 Boston via stringer
Police in a wooded area in Salem, Massachusetts, during an investigation on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Police records show Blodget had just been arrested two weeks ago after he allegedly broke into a storage container with a hacksaw after getting kicked out of the area he'd been living in — the woods near the Walmart on Highland Avenue.

Further details surrounding the case have been sealed until Blodget's May 28 probable cause hearing.

More Salem news

Massachusetts Apr 18

3 teens arrested after dozens of shots fired at Uber in Salem

Satanic Temple Mar 20

Man pleads guilty in pipe bomb attack on Satanic Temple in Salem

Salem Mar 18

Salem woman badly injured in ATV crash on trip to Thailand

This article tagged under:

SalemMassachusettsCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us