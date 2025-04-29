Authorities have now identified the second person whose body was found in the woods near a Walmart in Salem, Massachusetts, last week.

The second victim was 42-year-old Jonathan Thompson, of Oregon, the Essex District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. They had previously identified the other victim as 41-year-old Andrew Ross Guempel, of Arizona.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The bodies of the two men were discovered by a man walking his dog on the afternoon of April 23. Police responded and found the two victims in the woods next to the Walmart at 450 Highland Avenue.

Jay Blodget, 30, was arrested and arraigned on two counts of murder last week in Salem District Court and ordered held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on May 28 for a probable cause hearing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Jay Blodget is facing two counts of murder after the bodies of two people were found Wednesday.

While some of the details of the case have been sealed by the courts, prosecutors said in court Thursday that the bodies appeared to have "blunt-force trauma and stab wounds," and that "they were hidden in the woods by various items."

The investigation turned to Blodget — the prosecutor didn't say why — and "he eventually made a statement implicating himself."

NBC10 Boston via stringer NBC10 Boston via stringer

Police records show Blodget had just been arrested two weeks ago after he allegedly broke into a storage container with a hacksaw after getting kicked out of the area he'd been living in — the woods near the Walmart on Highland Avenue.

Further details surrounding the case have been sealed until Blodget's May 28 probable cause hearing.