Police have identified one of the bodies found in the woods near a Walmart in Salem, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

The first victim has been identified as Andrew Ross Guempel, 41, whose last known address was in Arizona, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office. The second victim will be publicly identified after next of kin is notified.

After the bodies were discovered, Jay Blodget, 30, was charged with two counts of murder. Blodget was arraigned Thursday morning in Salem District Court.

While some of the details of the case have been sealed by the courts, prosecutors said Thursday that the bodies appeared to have "blunt-force trauma and stab wounds," and that "they were hidden in the woods by various items."

The investigation turned to Blodget — the prosecutor didn't say why — and "he eventually made a statement implicating himself." A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Blodget, who spoke briefly in court, addressing the judge about his court-appointed attorney.

Police records show Blodget was arrested last week, after he allegedly broke into a storage container with a hacksaw after getting kicked out of the area he'd been living in — the woods near the Walmart on Highland Avenue.

That's where a man walking his dog found what appeared to be a body on Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a second body. Prosecutors said both of the victims were male — neither has been identified.

There was no indication the bodies involved the Walmart — a large police presence was seen in a taped-off area of the woods about 100 feet from one corner of the store.

Further details on the case have been sealed until May 28, when Blodget is due to have a probable cause hearing.