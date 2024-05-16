Vermont

Police ID victim of fatal shooting in Vermont, homicide investigation underway

The shooting is believed to have been drug-related, according to investigators

By Marc Fortier

WPTZ

State police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in northern Vermont on Monday night, and said the death is now being investigated as a homicide.

State police said the investigation began around 11:15 p.m. Monday when police received a 911 call reporting a shooting at an apartment building on Summer Street. St. Johnsbury officers responded and found a man dead at the scene. State police were then called in to head up the investigation.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

St. Johnsbury, a town of about 7,300 residents, is located in Caledonia County in northern Vermont near the New Hampshire border.

State police said an autopsy was completed Wednesday, and the victim has been identified as 47-year-old Matthew Lomasney, of St. Johnsbury. They said the medical examiner also determined that the cause of death was gunshot wounds to the torso and that the manner of death was homicide.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police said they believe the shooting was drug-related, and the apartment in question was targeted.

"Individuals have told police that a masked man arrived at the building, forced his way into an upstairs apartment, and an altercation occurred with the occupants," state police said in a press release. "Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots. When St. Johnsbury Police Department officers arrived, they found a masked man dead at the bottom of an interior staircase."

Police said they are familiar with the location where the shooting occurred and have responded there on multiple occasions within the past year.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call state police at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

More Vermont stories

Vermont 3 hours ago

Stolen antique weathervane recovered 40 years later and returned to Vermont

Vermont May 15

Vermont Legislature passes one of the strongest data privacy measures in the country

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us