Police ID woman, 2-year-old boy killed in Connecticut stabbing

Police have identified the 2-year-old boy and the 19-year-old woman who were stabbed and killed in a West Haven home on Saturday.

Police said on Wednesday that the autopsies are done and they identified the victims as 19-year-old Hailey Miller and 2-year-old Ta’naj Fletcher.

Police released the victims’ names the day after the man suspected of killing them appeared in court.

Jevon Tyrese Fletcher, 26, of New Haven, is suspected of killing his son and his girlfriend, according to police. Police said he is suspected of stabbing them several times, then jumping out of the second-floor window.

Officers found Miller and Ta’naj Fletcher on Saturday when they responded to several 911 calls from people who said they heard screaming and yelling coming from an apartment in the 400 block of Meloy Road.

Miller was not Ta’naj Fletcher’s mother, according to police. According to a statement from her family, she leaves behind her 3-year-old son.

Miller’s family shared a statement online, remembering the 19-year-old as “(a) hard-working mother, always looking to further her education/career. She was dedicated to giving her son the best life possible. A life filled with love and care. Hailey's bright spirit, kindness, and unwavering love for her child touched everyone who knew her.”

Fletcher was released from the hospital early Tuesday morning and he was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of murder with special circumstance and risk of injury.

Fletcher was in a brace and sitting in a wheelchair when he was arraigned on Tuesday and has been placed on suicide watch.

His bond was set at $3 million and his next court date is March 13.