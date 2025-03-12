Waterbury

Connecticut man accused of killing woman in front of their teenage daughter

NBC Connecticut

Waterbury police have arrested a man who is accused of killing a woman during a domestic dispute at their home on Tuesday in front of their teenage daughter and he is due in court on Wednesday.

Police have identified the victim as Yomayra Vargas-Martinez, 39, and the suspect as Julio Araud-Figueroa, 39.

They were in a relationship and lived together in an apartment on Lounsbury Street, according to police.

Police said Araud-Figueroa stabbed Vargas-Martinez several times when the domestic dispute escalated and their 19-year-old daughter intervened to try to break up the altercation.

After she was stabbed, Vargas-Martinez left the home and sought help at a mini-mart across the street, police said.

Officers responded there around 12:11 p.m. and found her suffering from several stab wounds.

She was immediately transported to a local hospital, where she died, police said.

Officers found Araud-Figueroa when they responded to the apartment and took him into custody.

He has been charged with murder. He is being held on a $3 million bond and he is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Police said the couple’s 19-year-old daughter was not injured during incident.

Police urge anyone who is experiencing emotional, psychological, physical, sexual, or financial abuse to call the Connecticut Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 774-2900. For more resources, visit www.ctcadv.org/help.

