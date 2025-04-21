Newington

Police identify 4 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Newington, Conn.

NBC Connecticut

Police have identified the four people who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Newington on Saturday.

Firefighters said the crash happened on Willard Avenue at Greenlawn Avenue around 9 a.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the crash and four people were pronounced dead.

Police identified the four people who died as 17-year-old Gabriela Difo, of Newington; 50-year-old Florinda Tineo, of Newington; 48-year-old Jeannette Tineo, of Newington; and 56-year-old Maritza Smith, of New Britain.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The Newington Public Schools Superintendent said Difo was a Newington High School senior. The district said Florinda Tineo was Difo's mom and Jeannette Tineo was Difo's aunt.

The school district said crisis support will be available on Monday to support staff and students who are impacted by the tragedy.

A fifth person involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Boston Marathon 43 mins ago

Live updates: 2025 Boston Marathon draws 30,000 runners from around the world

Willard Avenue was closed for several hours between Robbins Avenue and Wilson Avenue. The area has since reopened.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad is continuing to investigate the crash. If you have information, you're urged to call Officer Lambros at (860) 594-6229.

This article tagged under:

Newington
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us