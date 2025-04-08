Hartford

Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Hartford, Conn.

NBC Connecticut

A 42-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash in Hartford on Monday night and police are looking for the driver who hit him.

Officers found Nicholas Thompson, of Hartford, unresponsive in the road when they responded to the area of 2155 Main St. around 7:31 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Based on the initial investigation, Thompson was heading south on Main

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Street when a vehicle hit the back of the bike, then hit a parked vehicle and became disabled and the people who were in the vehicle ran from the scene.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

New Hampshire 52 mins ago

Police searching for 4-5 suspects after armed robbery at NH business

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us