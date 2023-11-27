Boston

Police identify man killed in Allston parking lot shooting

According to authorities, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man killed in a shooting in a parking lot in Boston's Allston neighborhood over the weekend was identified Monday as a Lynn resident.

Boston Police say they responded to a call for two people shot at 85 E. Newton St. at around 2:27 a.m.

One of the men was pronounced dead, while the other was transported with non life-threatening injuries, according to police. The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Marco Alfonso Sosa, of Lynn.

Police say both men were shot in a parking lot across from 12 Glenville Ave. in Allston.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call authorities at 617-343-4470.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsallston
