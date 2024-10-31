Police identify man killed in crash that shut down I-95 in NH

Police have identified the man killed in a crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 95 in New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

New Hampshire State Police said they responded to a reported head-on crash on I-95 north in Portsmouth, just before the Route 16 north split, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When they arrived, troopers determined that a Ford Escape had crossed the median from the southbound side of I-95 and struck a Toyota Camry that was heading northbound head-on.

The driver of the Ford Escape, identified by police as 68-year-old Arlen Brown, of Sabattus, Maine, was taken from the scene to Portsmouth Regional Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, identified by police as 25-year-old Jessica Emerson, of Berwick, Maine, was also transported by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She suffered serious injuries but police said she is expected to survive

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

All lanes of I-95 north were shut down for about two hours for the crash investigation and so debris could be cleared from the scene.

State police said they were assisted at the scene by Portsmouth police and fire, the state Department of Transportation and two local tow companies.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and state police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Trooper Patrick Vetter at 603-271-3636.