Police identify man killed in Dorchester double shooting

Boston police continue to investigate a deadly shooting in the city's Dorchester neighborhood last week, naming the victim on Tuesday.

Leudis Mejia Sanchez, 49, was killed in a shooting inside a triple-decker home on Trent Street on Aug, 12, according to police. A second man was also shot. Neighbors say the second victim was Sanchez's son, and that Sanchez was trying to protect him.

“He was a good dude he was dude that would help anybody," a neighbor told NBC10 Boston.

No arrests have been made at this point, according to police, who said they believe they're searching for more than one person.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who has video or information was asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Community members are also encouraged to contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) for free emotional and mental health support 24/7 at 617-431-0125.