Dorchester

Police identify man killed in Dorchester double shooting

Neighbors say the victims were father and son, and they believe the father lost his life while trying to save his son

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston police continue to investigate a deadly shooting in the city's Dorchester neighborhood last week, naming the victim on Tuesday.

Leudis Mejia Sanchez, 49, was killed in a shooting inside a triple-decker home on Trent Street on Aug, 12, according to police. A second man was also shot. Neighbors say the second victim was Sanchez's son, and that Sanchez was trying to protect him.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“He was a good dude he was dude that would help anybody," a neighbor told NBC10 Boston.

No arrests have been made at this point, according to police, who said they believe they're searching for more than one person. 

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who has video or information was asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Community members are also encouraged to contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) for free emotional and mental health support 24/7 at 617-431-0125.

More Massachusetts news

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Patriots announce four roster moves, including addition of three players

Medford 3 hours ago

How a Massachusetts high school is using recess to keep kids in class

This article tagged under:

DorchesterBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us