Police identify mother, 8-year-old daughter killed in Connecticut fire

Norwich police have identified the mother and her 8-year-old daughter who were killed in a fire early Thursday morning.

They identified the mother as 44-year-old Carmen Vizcaino and her daughter as 8-year-old Skylynn Owens.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They were found dead in a home on Otis Street in Norwich after firefighters extinguished the fire.

The Norwich Police Department, the Norwich fire marshal’s office and state police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Investigator Dupointe at 860-886-5561, extension 3141, e-mail sdupointe@cityofnorwich.org or call the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561, extension 4.