Police identify second suspect charged in Lawrence fight that left baby hurt, man stabbed

A man who was arrested over a fight where a man was stabbed and a baby injured in Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.

Luis Lara Rodriguez, 38, faces multiple charges in the incident, which sent the baby and the man holding the child to hospitals in Boston, Lawrence police said Wednesday.

The baby was not stabbed, but police haven't said how they were injured, only that before the incident, the man was holding the child. The fight took place on Newbury Street, and police were called about 4 p.m. The stabbing isn't believed to be random; state and local police continued investigating what happened on Tuesday.

Rodriguez was arraigned on charges of assault and battery on a child, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He remains in custody, police said.

Another suspect, identified as Santo Simon Tejeda Hernandez, a 27-year-old from Lawrence, is also facing charges.

Police did not give an update on the condition of the child or the man who was stabbed.

