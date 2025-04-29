Boston

Police identify suspects in attack on Suffolk University student

The victim told NBC10 Boston was walking on Tremont Street after getting off the T, near the Boston Common, when he was attacked

By Thea DiGiammerino and Darren Botelho

Boston police have identified a group of people accused of attacking a Suffolk University student as he walked near the Boston Common late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of 140 Tremont Street around 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the victim, who was bleeding from the head. According to the police report, he told the officers that he was walking toward Boylston Street when a group of five people walking the opposite direction crossed into his path. One of them bumped into him, and the victim shoved him back.

That was when, the victim said, the rest of the group surrounded him, pushing him, breaking a glass bottle over his head and putting him into a headlock. The group then ran off.

The man, Aidan Knaster, said in an interview Monday he's "happy to be alive and talking." He said he was getting off the T and walking home after a night out when he was attacked. He showed NBC10 Boston photos of the stitches he needed in his head.

Two witnesses who were nearby told police they heard yelling and glass shattering, then saw a group running up Tremont Street toward Winter Street, the report states.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspects, who they described as being around 20 years old. On Tuesday, police confirmed that detectives have identified the people in the photo and took it down. They did not publicly identify any of the individuals or announce any charges in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS by phone, by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or submitting their information online here.

Suffolk University confirmed Monday that the victim was a student and said university police would be increasing patrols in the area.

