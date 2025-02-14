Police identify victim killed in Mattapan shooting

Mattapan

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man who was shot and killed in the Mattapan section of Boston earlier this month has been identified, the city's police department has confirmed.

Mauricio M. Lawrence, 33, was shot on Tennis Road the night of Feb. 4. He was rushed to the hospital, but died on the way, according to police.

The investigation into his death continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police or make an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers line.

