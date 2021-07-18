Police Identify Woman Pulled From Water After Boston Harbor Boat Crash

Authorities have identified the victim found dead in Boston Harbor after a boat crashed early Saturday morning, injuring seven other people.

According to Boston police, 27-year-old Jeanica Julce, of Somerville, was recovered from the water Saturday following a nearly 13-hour search by the U.S. Coast Guard and several local agencies who had responded to the area following a call for a boat crash.

“My condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim," Capt. Kailie Benson, commander, Sector Boston, said in a press release.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a center console boat with eight people on board hit a "day marker" buoy around 3 a.m. Saturday, throwing everyone into the water.

First responders were able to rescue seven people from the water. They were taken to various local hospitals with varying degrees of injuries, the Coast Guard said.

Julce's body was discovered by Massachusetts State Police shortly after 10 a.m. off of Castle Island.

"We are grateful for the quick actions of Boston’s mariners, alongside state, local, and federal agencies," Benson said. "I would like to take this moment to remind everyone to practice safe boating by wearing life jackets, operating at a safe speed, and considering the risk posed by the environment when taking to the water.”

It's not clear at this time what caused the crash. Authorities are investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous information can be provided by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to 27463 (CRIME).