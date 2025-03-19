Maine

Police identify woman whose body washed ashore in Maine

A cause and manner of death remain pending and the investigation is ongoing

By Thea DiGiammerino

Maine State Police

Maine State Police have identified a woman who was found dead in a Cape Elizabeth park last week.

Investigators had asked for help to identify the body of a woman found Thursday, washed ashore at Fort Williams Park, near the Portland Head Light.

She has been identified as 52-year-old Sari Carlson of Portland, Maine.

Authorities did not say how the woman is believed to have died. A cause and manner of death remain pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 207-624-7076.

