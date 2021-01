Police in Bedford, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing man.

Twenty-five-year-old Jacob Donahue left his home around 5:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

K-9s are involved in the search, which is taking place in the area of Davis Road and the Concord River, police said.

When he was last seen, Donahue was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call the Bedford Police Department.